FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Crown Estate, Canada's Oxford Properties sign $483 million London joint venture
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 28, 2013 / 9:15 AM / in 4 years

Crown Estate, Canada's Oxford Properties sign $483 million London joint venture

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Crown Estate has signed a 320 million pound ($483 million) joint venture with Canada’s Oxford Properties to redevelop London’s upmarket St James’s Market district, the two companies said on Tuesday.

The Crown Estate, which manages the Queen’s property portfolio, said the deal creates a 50-50 partnership in which each will own 150 year leasehold interests in two blocks located between London’s Regent Street and Haymarket district.

Oxford Properties is owned by Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, one of Canada’s largest pension funds.

The scheme is part of the Crown Estate’s ten year plan to redevelop the St James’s Market area, and will provide 210,000 square feet of prime office and 50,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space once completed, the two companies said.

The Crown Estate is by law not allowed to take on debt and previously signed a joint venture with Norway’s $660 billion oil fund to finance the redevelopment of shopping belt Regent Street. It owns 4 million square feet of retail, office and residential space in the St James’s district.

($1 = 0.6622 British pounds)

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Neil Maidment

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.