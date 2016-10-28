FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CR Pharma set for flat Hong Kong debut after $1.8 billion IPO
October 28, 2016 / 1:30 AM / 10 months ago

CR Pharma set for flat Hong Kong debut after $1.8 billion IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of China Resources Pharmaceutical Group (3320.HK) were set to open flat in their Hong Kong debut on Friday, after China's second-largest pharmaceuticals manufacturer and distributor raised $1.8 billion in an initial public offering.

CR Pharma, as the company is called, was indicated to start trading at HK$9.10, the same as the IPO price of HK$9.10, while the benchmark Hang Seng index .HSI was poised to drop 0.2 percent.

The company, a unit of state-backed China Resources Holdings, sold 1.54 billion new shares near the middle of H$8.45-HK$10.15 per share IPO marketing range.

Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
