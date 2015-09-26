Prompt Cushing oil roll rises to parity, firmest this year

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Benchmark light, sweet cash crude for immediate sale in Cushing, Oklahoma, rallied to trade at parity with next month’s delivery on Friday, its strongest level this year and the latest sign that the U.S. market may be emerging from a lengthy glut.

The so-called “cash roll” for October/November WTI - allowing a trader to roll a long position into the next month - traded flat Friday. That was its tightest spread since last November, when the crude market flipped into a contango, where prompt prices are lower than those for delivery in the futures.

When the October futures contract expired on Tuesday, the spread to November traded at roughly -25 cents a barrel. As recently as a month ago it was more than -80 cents, reflecting expectations of a relatively deeper surplus of immediate oil supplies.

The cash roll trades for the three days following the expiry of the prompt futures contract and can serve as an indication of current demand. A negative spread occurs in a contango market and encourages storage.

The tighter spread is partly a reflection of an unexpected decline in stockpiles at Cushing, which many traders had expected would be rising this month as domestic producers kept pumping and refiners shut for maintenance.

Instead, U.S. output has fallen faster than expected, and favorable profit margins are prompting refiners to run at high rates for longer, particularly as fuel demand remains robust.

“Demand is keeping everyone pushing to stay online longer and those that have had to slow down because of issues are going to keep the lights on,” said Carl Larry, a consultant with Frost & Sullivan.

Stocks at Cushing have fallen in the past four consecutive weeks, the longest running decline since late April, when inventories were coming off a record high of 62.2 million barrels.

While inventories are still very high relative to historical norms, some analysts say much of the crude is unsuitable for delivery against the U.S. oil futures contract.

“Whilst we still expect inventories to build in October due to refinery work, much of this is expected to be heavy material, adding to the already abundant stocks of these barrels,” consultancy Energy Aspects wrote in a note this week.

Evidence of ample medium to heavy crude supplies has weighed on cash markets this week. Mars Sour crude on Wednesday traded at its weakest level since April 2014 and Heavy Louisiana Sweet, or HLS, in the past week fell from over a $2.00 a barrel premium to WTI to a discount to the U.S. benchmark.