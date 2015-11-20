FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spot U.S. crude's discount to second month blows out amid stockpile worries
#Business News
November 20, 2015 / 7:55 PM / 2 years ago

Spot U.S. crude's discount to second month blows out amid stockpile worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. oil for prompt delivery reached its largest discount in more than four years to its nearby contract on Friday, weighed down by worries about large immediate supplies of crude.

The U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude contract for December was $2.90 a barrel cheaper versus the January contract just before its settlement and expiry.

That was the largest discount, or contango, since February 2011 for a prompt WTI contract versus the second month, Reuters data showed.

U.S. crude stockpiles have risen over the past eight weeks as more oil went into storage. Tens millions of barrels of oil are also floating on tankers offshore, looking for homes. [EIA/S]

Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

