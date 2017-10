LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil fell $1 per barrel on Wednesday, slipping back as investors booked profits after a sharp gain the previous session.

By 0733 GMT, U.S. crude oil futures were down $1.05 at $86.61 per barrel. U.S. crude settled more than 4 percent higher the previous session. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Keiron Henderson)