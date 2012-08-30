Japan imports Iranian crude in July even after EU ban

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese crude oil imports from Iran fell sharply in July from a year ago, but imports continued despite a halt in loadings by Japanese buyers to avoid running foul of an European Union ban on insuring cargoes from the Middle East nation.

Japanese buyers stopped loading cargoes in early June to avoid vessels sailing the final part of their journeys to Japan uninsured after the EU sanctions kicked in on July 1.

July crude imports from Iran totaled 126,726 barrels per day last month (624,585 kilolitres), down 52.5 percent from the same month a year ago.

The unexpected imports may have been due to a delay in customs clearance on one or more cargoes that arrived in Japan in late June.

The EU ban on insurance of Iranian cargoes has cast trade with Iran into uncertainty not seen in decades but Asia’s crude imports from Iran are likely to recover in September to levels before July 1 when the prohibition started.

China, India, Japan and South Korea, the biggest Asian buyers of crude, together take more than half of Iran’s crude exports and have worked around the European Union embargo.

Japan started offering sovereign guarantees on shipments last month, the only country to take such a step, while South Korea announced a resumption of Iranian imports from September.

In doing so, Seoul asked Iran to take responsibility for insurance and use its own tankers to deliver cargos, following in the footsteps of China and India.

Tehran offered to provide up to $1 billion of insurance cover to Iranian vessels shipping oil to South Korea.

Japan is loading about 226,000 bpd in August, more than double the amount loaded in July. Oil usually takes around three weeks to travel from Iran to Japan, so these cargoes will be accounted as imports in August or September.

Refiners want to continue using the Iranian crude many of their plants are configured to process, as changes will need lengthy testing of new grades or alter output.

The United States, the European Union, and other Western nations want to stop Iran’s suspected pursuit of nuclear weapons with the sanctions on oil exports, a major source of income. Tehran says its nuclear program is peaceful.

The table below shows a breakdown of local customs offices, which cleared crude imports from Iran in July: