5 months ago
Japan's Showa Shell sees second quarter crude refining down 18 percent y/y
April 5, 2017 / 9:46 AM / 5 months ago

Japan's Showa Shell sees second quarter crude refining down 18 percent y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Showa Shell Sekiyu's logo is seen at its gas station in Tokyo, Japan, August 10, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD PACKAGE - SEARCH 'BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD NOV 7' FOR ALL IMAGES - RTX2S8F1

Chiba (Reuters) - Japan's Showa Shell Sekiyu KK said its group refineries plan to refine 5.72 million kilolitres (395,000 barrels per day) of crude oil in April-June for the domestic market, down 18 percent from a year ago.

A planned maintenance shutdown for Fuji Oil's Sodegaura refinery, east of Tokyo, during May and June is likely to be part of the decline, but the company could not be reached for comment.

The oil refining, unchanged from a year ago, would be done at Showa Shell's four group refineries, which have a total capacity of 588,000 bpd.

The group refineries include Showa Shell's 255,000-bpd Yokkaichi plant, unit Toa Oil's 70,000-bpd Keihin plant, affiliate Seibu Oil's 120,000-bpd Yamaguchi refinery and a 143,000-bpd Sodegaura refinery operated by Fuji Oil in which Showa Shell has a 6.6 percent stake.

Idemitsu Kosan Co has completed the purchase of just under a third of Showa Shell, but their goals for full merger have been delayed indefinitely after facing opposition from Idemitsu's founding family.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

