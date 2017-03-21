FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
U.S. crude oil stocks rise 4.5 million bbls: API
March 21, 2017 / 8:40 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. crude oil stocks rise 4.5 million bbls: API

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, appearing to run out of space to contain a historic supply glut that has hammered prices, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016.Nick Oxford/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories drew, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday.

Crude inventories rose by 4.5 million barrels in the week to March 17 to 533.6 million, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 2.8 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 2 million barrels, API said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 224,000 barrels per day, API data showed.

Gasoline stocks fell by 4.9 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2 million-barrel decline.

Distillate fuels stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 883,000 barrels, compared with expectations for a 1.4 million-barrel drop, the API data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 615,000 barrels per day to 7.9 million bpd.

