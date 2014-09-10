FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alon USA Energy intends to restart California refinery in 2016: CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
September 10, 2014 / 4:56 PM / 3 years ago

Alon USA Energy intends to restart California refinery in 2016: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Alon USA Energy intends to restart its 70,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Bakersfield, California, in 2016, after starting up a new 150,000 bpd crude by rail project there in the third quarter of next year, Chief Executive Paul Eisman told Reuters on Wednesday.

“It’s always been our intention to restart the refinery and that’s not changed,” Eisman said.

Alon shut down the refinery in late 2012 because it was unprofitable. On Tuesday Kern County officials approved Alon’s permit to build a 150,000 bpd oil-by-rail offloading facility there, which will let the company tap cheaper inland U.S. and Canadian heavy crudes.

The company aims to start up the rail operation in the third quarter next year, and can ship whatever the refinery doesn’t process to other California refineries via pipeline.

Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.