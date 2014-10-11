FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
For chart watchers, oil in 'technical graveyard' facing deeper rout
October 11, 2014 / 1:16 AM / 3 years ago

For chart watchers, oil in 'technical graveyard' facing deeper rout

Frank Tang

3 Min Read

The word oil is pictured on an oil bank at a recycling yard in London March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

NEW YORK (Reuters) - World oil prices are on the brink of sliding another $10 or more, according to chart analysts who say the over 20 percent drop since June has wiped out key support levels and left behind a “technical graveyard”.

On Friday, Brent crude dropped to its lowest level in nearly four years before ending near flat at $90.21 a barrel. A combination of unrelenting supply from the U.S. shale oil boom and disappointing demand from Europe and China has walloped markets, with Saudi Arabia reluctant to curtain output. [O/R]

According to analysts who use historical chart patterns to anticipate price movements, the worst may not be over.

On a weekly chart, Brent futures had earlier closed in on $88.49 a barrel - the pivot support level representing a 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of their most recent high and low from February to June of 2012.

“If we get a weekly close below $88.49, it’s a very bearish indicator that will likely signal the acceleration of the downward trend,” said Jay Bishen, analyst at CitiFX, Citigroup’s technical research team in New York.

A weekly close below the level suggests Brent crude could fall much further to the lows reached in February and May of 2010, near $68 a barrel, he said.

Oliver Sloup, director of managed futures at iiTrader in Chicago, said the chart for U.S. crude oil futures was a “technical graveyard” after their rout sent prices crashing below all major moving averages in the last three months, making Fibonacci numbers the next best indicators.

U.S. crude futures closed at $85.82 on Friday.

“The next critical support for WTI is $76, the full retracement from the highs and lows of 2010. It’s a big level that a lot of traders and algorithms are looking at,” he said.

Bishen said a bearish head-and-shoulder pattern that started in July 2012 indicates a downward move toward the $75-$77 range is possible.

Fibonacci numbers are a common technical tool used to predict the relationship between percentage changes and a sequence of important numbers.

“There is an old saying: The trend is your friend. There is no reason to try to pick a bottom here,” Sloup said. “We see short covering today but that happens in a bear market, and the downward trend is likely to continue.”

Reporting by Frank Tang, editing by Jonathan Leff and Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
