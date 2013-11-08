Factbox: U.S. and Canada crude-by-rail accidents, spills

(Reuters) - Shipping crude by rail is booming across North America as energy producers seek alternatives to congested pipelines to transport their oil and petroleum products to markets.

As the amount of crude shipped by rail increases, the risk of derailments has also climbed.

A 90-car train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded in a rural area of western Alabama early on Friday, leaving 11 cars burning and potentially bolstering the push for tougher regulation.

The following table details a number of derailments in 2013 involving rail freight cars carrying crude and petroleum products:

Date Location Rail operator No. of cars Type of crude and owner Going from/to Details of incident November 8 Pickens County, Alabama Genesee & Wyoming 20 North Dakota crude, owner unknown Amory, Mississippi to transfer station in Walnut Hill, Florida Derailment and explosion; cause unknown October 19 Gainford, Alberta CN Railway 13 Crude oil and LPG, owner unknown Edmonton, Alberta to Vancouver, BC Derailment caused by emergency braking. One LPG car exploded, three other LPG cars caught fire September 25 Landis, Sask. CN Railway 17 Condensate, lube oil, ethanol; owner unknown Unknown Derailment. One car leaked lube oil July 6 2013 Lac-Megantic, Quebec Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway 72 Light shale crude from Bakken region, owned by World Fuel Services North Dakota to Irving refinery in St. John, New Brunswick 47 people killed when runaway train derailed and exploded in town center. Cause still under investigation June 27 Calgary, Alberta CP Railway 5 Petroleum distillate, owner unknown Unknown Cars derailed on broken bridge over the Bow River May 21 2013 Jansen, Sask. CP Railway 5 Western Canadian crude, owner unknown Unknown destination, eastbound train 575 barrels of crude spilled April 3 White River, Ontario CP Railway 20 Light crude, owner unknown Origin unknown, destination Montreal 400 barrels of oil leaked from two tankers. Derailment blamed on broken wheel and rail March 27 Parkers Prairie, Minnesota CP Railway 14 Canadian crude, owner unknown Origin unknown, destination Chicago area 15,000 gallons of oil leaked from three tank cars