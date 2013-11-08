FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Derailed Alabama crude train owned by Genesee & Wyoming
November 8, 2013 / 4:05 PM / 4 years ago

Derailed Alabama crude train owned by Genesee & Wyoming

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The derailed train carrying crude oil that exploded in western Alabama on Friday was owned by Genesee & Wyoming Inc, the company said in a statement.

The train, which was traveling from Amory, Mississippi, to Walnut Hill, Florida, was 90 cars long, of which 20 derailed. Eleven of those derailed cars are on fire and are being left to burn out, which could take up to 24 hours, the company said.

No injuries have been reported, it said.

Reporting by Edward McAllister, Robert Gibbons and Anna Sussman in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

