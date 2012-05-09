FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zoe Cruz's Voras Capital hedge fund shutting down: source
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
May 9, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

Zoe Cruz's Voras Capital hedge fund shutting down: source

Katya Wachtel

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Zoe Cruz, the former Morgan Stanley co-president, is closing her Voras Capital Management hedge fund and returning investor money, a source familiar with the fund said.

Cruz is said to have been struggling to raise anything beyond the initial $200 million she obtained from investors, the source said.

The source said the decision to return investor money was made recently and all clients would get their money “promptly.”

Cruz’s hedge fund, which began raising money and recruiting employees in 2009 formally opened in 2010, was down 8 percent last year, the sources added.

Last year, the average hedge fund manager was down 5 percent.

Cruz was not available to comment said a person answering the phone at her hedge fund.

In 2007, Cruz was ousted from Morgan Stanley after a long tenure with the Wall Street firm. At time, she was one of the highest-ranking women in the securities industry.

The source said Cruz is fielding job inquiries in the finance industry, but has not made any decisions.

Reporting by Katya Wachtel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.