Credit checker Experian to buy CSIdentity for $360 million
April 19, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Credit checker Experian to buy CSIdentity for $360 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Credit data company Experian Plc (EXPN.L) said it would buy CSIdentity Corp, a provider of consumer identity management and fraud detection services, for $360 million.

The deal, subject to regulatory approvals in the United States, will add revenue of about $120 million and earnings before interest and tax of about $30 million in the year ended March 31, Experian said.

Experian said it would report one-off integration costs of $8 million in the first 12 months after closing.

CSIdentity is currently majority-owned by Investcorp, a provider and manager of alternative investment products.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

