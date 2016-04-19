FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit checker Experian to buy CSIdentity for $360 million
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 19, 2016 / 6:35 AM / in a year

Credit checker Experian to buy CSIdentity for $360 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Credit data company Experian Plc (EXPN.L) said it would buy CSIdentity Corp, a provider of consumer identity management and fraud detection services, for $360 million.

The deal, subject to regulatory approvals in the United States, will add revenue of about $120 million and earnings before interest and tax of about $30 million in the year ended March 31, Experian said.

Experian said it would report one-off integration costs of $8 million in the first 12 months after closing.

CSIdentity is currently majority-owned by Investcorp, a provider and manager of alternative investment products.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.