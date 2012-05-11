FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's CSN profit tumbles as cost, expenses jump
May 11, 2012 / 12:05 AM / 5 years ago

Brazil's CSN profit tumbles as cost, expenses jump

Guillermo Parra-Bernal

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - CSN (CSNA3.SA)(SID.N), Brazil’s second-largest producer of flat steel products, said net income fell in the first quarter after costs and expenses surged and the impact of heavy rains dragged on production and revenue at its mining unit.

São Paulo-based CSN said it earned 92.6 million reais (US$47 million) in the quarter, down 85 percent from 616 million reais a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. Net income was down 89 percent from 817 million reais in the fourth quarter.

The results missed the 337.6 million reais average estimate of five analysts in a Reuters poll. Operating profit margins in key business segments declined, sales expenses soared and net debt climbed. Earnings at the mining unit, CSN’s most profitable, came in at the lowest level in more than a year.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization fell 27 percent to 1.11 billion reais from a year earlier, and dropped 24 percent from the fourth quarter because of rising costs and expenses. EBITDA missed analysts’ estimate of 1.333 billion reais.

Costs rose 23 percent on an annual basis, the company said.

Sales of iron ore rose 1 percent year-on-year to 6.691 million tonnes. Proceeds from steel operations accounted for 60 percent of total revenue, with ore sales at about 30 percent.

($1 = 1.96 Brazilian reais)

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

