China Southern unit, Xiamen Airlines, to buy Boeing jets for $1.4 billion

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines (600029.SS) said on Wednesday its subsidiary, Xiamen Airlines, had signed an agreement to buy six airplanes from Boeing Co (BA.N) worth $1.4 billion at list prices.

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (1055.HK) (ZNH.N), and its subsidiary, Xiamen Airlines, have been placing large aircraft orders as they look to expand fleets to meet booming growth in travel by Chinese.

The B787-9 airplanes will be delivered to Xiamen Airlines between 2016 to 2018, China Southern told the Shanghai stock exchange in a statement.

Xiamen Airlines signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to buy up to 30 Boeing 737 MAX 200 airplanes early this month.