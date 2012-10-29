Exclusive: CSN sees 5.2 million tons flat steel sales in 2013

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - CSN, the No. 3 Brazilian steelmaker and No. 2 iron ore exporter, expects sales of 5.2 million tonnes of flat steel products next year, a company executive told Reuters during a conference in Chile on Monday.

The Brazilian steel market should grow 8 percent and steel production costs will likely decrease by 2 percent to 3 percent in 2013, CSN’s head of sales Luis Fernando Martinez said on the sidelines of a conference organized by the Latin American Steel Association.

CSN (CSNA3.SA), will also produce over 1 million tonnes of long steel products in 2013 from its plant in Germany, he added.

Earlier this year, CSN bought Spanish cement and steel producer Grupo Alfonso Gallardo’s entire stake in Germany’s Stahlwerk Thüringen GmbH (SWT) for 482.5 million euros ($631.62 million).

“Our growth outlook for the Brazilian (steel) market is around 8 percent for next year, and company sales around 10 percent due to long products,” Martinez said, adding the company sells almost all of its steel domestically.

BTG Pactual analysts said earlier this month that demand for both long and flat steel products, including coated and rolled steel, remains weak in Latin America’s largest economy and would likely be affected by price rises.

Regarding CSN’s bid for ThyssenKrupp’s money-losing Steel Americas unit, Martinez said “it’s a matter that can’t be commented on now; it’s something very internal in the company.”

CSN is among the global steel companies that submitted bids for ThyssenKrupp’s (TKAG.DE) steel mills in Brazil and the United States.

Steelmakers in Brazil have been grappling this decade with global steel overcapacity and weak prices, a strong local currency and a domestic output glut that makes it harder to export excess production.

“We believe iron ore prices are going to remain around $120 (per tonne) and coking coal (prices) around $160 to $170 per tonne, so we think costs next year will be 2 percent to 3 percent lower than in 2012,” the CSN executive said.

Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI closed at $120.00 a tonne on Monday.

CSN’s shares closed 0.9 percent higher at 11.17 reais.