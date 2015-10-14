CSX to focus on what 'we can control' in uncertain economy: CEO

CHICAGO (Reuters) - CSX Corp, the No. 3 U.S. railroad, will focus on productivity and raising prices over the coming year as coal freight volumes are likely to decline further in an uncertain economy, its CEO said on Wednesday.

“We have to focus on the things we can control,” Chief Executive Michael Ward said in an interview. “We can’t affect the economy.”

CSX expects coal freight volumes to drop 20 percent in the fourth quarter and earnings per share to fall slightly from the year-ago period, CSX executives told analysts on a conference on Wednesday.

That trend will continue into 2016, with overall coal volumes likely to be down by a percentage in the “low double digits,” Ward said. Excluding exports, domestic coal is expected to drop by “high-single digits,” he added.

CSX on Tuesday posted a slight decline in third-quarter profit that beat analysts’ estimates. Revenue fell 9 percent, led by a 19 percent decline in coal revenue.

CSX shipments fell across the board, including for agricultural and steel products.

Much of the U.S. rail sector has been pummeled by a steep drop in coal shipments this year, as utilities switch to burning cheaper natural gas, and the strong U.S. dollar hurt coal exports. Rail stocks have suffered, with CSX shares off nearly 25 percent year to date.

Like other railroads, Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX has pinned its hopes on the economy and the U.S. consumer. Intermodal shipments - containers full of consumer goods that can be moved by ship, train or truck - have been a growth engine for rail companies over the past decade.

But if the U.S. economy remains uncertain, Ward said CSX will continue to focus on productivity gains such as running longer trains, cost cutting, and raising prices for hauling freight.

During the third quarter, CSX said its core pricing rose 4.4 percent. “We continue to see a good pricing environment out there,” Ward said.

On the New York Stock Exchange, CSX shares were down 2.4 percent at $27.05 at midday.