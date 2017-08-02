FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 minutes ago
CSX train derails, sparks fire in Pennsylvania; residents evacuated
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cash crisis in U.S. Virgin Islands
Economy
Cash crisis in U.S. Virgin Islands
Venezuela braces for fresh protests
Venezuela turmoil
Venezuela braces for fresh protests
Amid rising tensions, no let-up in Russia espionage
Russia
Amid rising tensions, no let-up in Russia espionage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 2, 2017 / 3:53 PM / 17 minutes ago

CSX train derails, sparks fire in Pennsylvania; residents evacuated

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A freight train on a CSX Corp line derailed in southern Pennsylvania on Wednesday, the company said, and local authorities said a freight car struck a garage which caught fire and they ordered the evacuation of nearby residents.

No injuries were reported after the derailment in Hyndman, about 100 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. The company said trains and shipments would be delayed between Connellsville, Pennsylvania, and Cumberland, Maryland.

Harry Corley, an emergency management coordinator for Bedford County, said six cars derailed, crashing into a local garage that caught fire, and was still burning.

Corley said he did not know what the train was carrying. A U.S. government agency later said the train was hauling propane tanks.

He said authorities ordered the evacuation of residents in a one-mile radius of the crash.

"Customers with freight traveling across these lines should expect service disruptions for one week as recovery crews are working to fully restore service through the area and making any infrastructure or equipment repairs that may be necessary, the company said on its website.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending a team of six to investigate the CSX train derailment, propane tank car fire, in Hyndman, Pennsylvania.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by David Gregorio

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.