CSX first-quarter profit driven up by merchandise, intermodal

(Reuters) - CSX Corp CSX.N reported higher quarterly profit with increased merchandise and intermodal shipments more than offsetting weakness in the coal segment, sending its shares up 2.5 percent in after-hours trading.

Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX said on Tuesday that net income rose to $449 million, or 43 cents per share, in the first quarter from $395 million, or 35 cents per share a year before.

Quarterly operating revenue rose to nearly $3 billion, slightly above the average forecast of $2.92 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The second-largest publicly-held U.S. railroad operator said in March it expected record net earnings for any first quarter in its history as merchandise and intermodal business growth more than offset steeper-than-expected coal shipments.