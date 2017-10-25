FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CSX postpones investor conference amid leadership shakeup
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
#Business News
October 25, 2017 / 10:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

CSX postpones investor conference amid leadership shakeup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - CSX Corp (CSX.O), the third-largest U.S. railroad operator, said on Wednesday it is postponing an Oct. 30 investor conference to a later date, and said its board approved a $1.5 billion share buyback program.

A CSX coal train (R) moves past an idling CSX engine at the switchyard in Brunswick, Maryland October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

CSX’s decision comes hours after it announced the appointment of Jim Foote as its new chief operating officer.

CSX also said its board authorized $1.5 billion in share repurchases, which builds upon the $1.5 billion program it recently completed.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle

