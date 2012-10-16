CSX profit beats estimates despite lower coal shipments

Empty automobile train carriers, pulled by CSX engines (not pictured), leave a tunnel crossing into Harpers Ferry, West Virginia October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

(Reuters) - Weaker coal shipments hurt profit at U.S. railroad CSX Corp CSX.N as lower domestic coal shipments offset growth in export coal and automotive shipments, but results beat estimates and CSX shares rose 2.4 percent after hours.

Net income fell 2 percent to $455 million, or 44 cents per share, in the third quarter from $464 million, or 43 cents per share, a year before. The higher per-share figure reflected a stock buyback, CSX said.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 43 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue dipped 2 percent to $2.89 billion, slightly below the average forecast of $2.93 billion.

Coal volumes slumped 16 percent in the quarter, and shipments of farm products also fell. Those offset higher shipments of food and consumer goods, chemicals and, especially cars.

Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX generates more than a quarter of sales from coal shipments.

CSX, which kicks off the earnings reporting season for U.S. railroads, said economic conditions were moderating but it still expects stronger margins and profits for the full year.