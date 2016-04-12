FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CSX profit dragged down by coal, to stay weak through 2016
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 12, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

CSX profit dragged down by coal, to stay weak through 2016

Nick Carey

2 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp (CSX.O) said on Tuesday that lower freight, in particular a 31 percent drop in coal volumes, had hurt its first-quarter profit and still expected coal to weigh on earnings throughout 2016.

Like the other major U.S. railroads, CSX has seen coal volumes plummet since early 2015, driven by utilities switching to cheaper natural gas amid low energy prices and coal exports falling because of the strong U.S. dollar.

Despite the lower profit, CSX’s results were in line with analyst expectations.

“While CSX delivered strong efficiency gains in the first quarter, we continue to expect full-year earnings per share to decline in 2016 as a result of ongoing coal headwinds combined with other market fundamentals,” Chief Executive Michael Ward said in a statement.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad posted first-quarter net income of $356 million, or 37 cents per share, down more than 19 percent from $442 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had, on average, expected earnings per share of 37 cents.

Revenue for the quarter fell to $2.62 billion from $3.03 billion a year earlier.

The railroad said that coal volumes were down 31 percent, with coal revenue down 37 percent at $399 million versus $638 million.

Freight volumes were down in most categories, but were up 12 percent in automotive, reflecting continued strong U.S. car sales.

In after-market trading, CSX shares were up 11 cents at $24.99.

Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Alan Crosby and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.