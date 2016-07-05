China Three Gorges Corp eyeing wind, solar projects in Brazil

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - China's Three Gorges Corp [CYTGP.UL] is considering expanding into wind and solar parks in Brazil after buying several hydroelectric dams in the last two years, Li Yinsheng, the company's head in Brazil, told Reuters on Tuesday.

He said possible acquisitions of non-hydro renewable projects could happen in a six-month to one-year time frame.

Three Gorges opened a subsidiary in Brazil in 2013 and has since spent 15 billion reais ($4.54 billion) buying four large hydroelectric dams and stakes in two more.

"In these first years our focus has been on hydroelectric power. But we've been looking at (non-hydro) renewables more seriously recently," Li said.

"It should take between six months to one year for us to close possible deals in that area."

The Chinese company has been linked to a possible stake acquisition in Brazil's Renova Energia SA, which has been searching for a new partner since a partnership with SunEdison collapsed last year.

Li declined to talk specifically about Renova, preferring to say that the company is evaluating "several opportunities" in Brazil.

The executive also said the company plans to build its own projects in the future, instead of growing strictly through acquisitions. He said expected growth in power demand in Brazil justifies the investments already made and planned for coming years.