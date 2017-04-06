FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
U.S. community bank PacWest to buy CU Bancorp in $705 million deal
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 6, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 4 months ago

U.S. community bank PacWest to buy CU Bancorp in $705 million deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Community bank PacWest Bancorp (PACW.O) said on Thursday it would buy fellow California-based lender CU Bancorp (CUNB.O) in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $705 million, as it seeks to strengthen its presence in southern California.

PacWest offered 0.5308 of its shares and $12 in cash for each CU Bancorp share, which translates to an offer price of $39.45 per CU Bancorp share.

CU Bancorp's shares closed at $39.50 on Wednesday.

The combined company will have 87 branches and about $25 billion in assets.

CU Bancorp owns California United Bank, a private lender to small to medium sized businesses in southern California. PacWest Bancorp operates throughout California through its sole unit, Pacific Western Bank.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter this year, the banks said.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods was financial adviser to CU Bancorp, while Sandler O'Neill + Partners LP advised PacWest.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Sai Sachin Ravikumar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.