FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cuba to build pharmaceutical plant in Bolivia
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 22, 2014 / 8:07 PM / 3 years ago

Cuba to build pharmaceutical plant in Bolivia

Nelson Acosta

2 Min Read

HAVANA (Reuters) - The Cuban state-owned pharmaceutical and chemical company Labiofam plans to build a complex in Bolivia that would help the South American country meet 100 percent of its demand for basic medicine, the company said on Monday.

Bolivian President Evo Morales requested the project and Bolivia will finance it, Labiofam Director General Jose Antonio Fraga said without disclosing the cost.

“We should sign the contract at the end of this month,” Fraga told Reuters at a company meeting on Monday. “If we sign the contract we will start right away.” Bolivia hopes to supplement current supplies and meet 100 percent of its domestic demand for basic medicine once the project is complete, and any excess production would be exported mostly to countries within the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of America (ALBA), an association created by leftist governments in Latin America.

“This is basically for poor people because they can’t afford the prices set by the trans-nationals,” Fraga said. “So these industries will be subsidized by the state or their products will be sold at a very small profit margin, just to sustain themselves, not to get rich.”

Bolivia in 2012 created the Fund for the Productive Industrial Revolution (FINPRO) to finance such projects. Of the trust fund’s $1.2 million, some $900 million have been set aside for public development projects, such as a $300 million cement factory and a $50 million powdered milk plant.

Labiofam was created in the 1960s with the help of former Soviet bloc nations and today does business in 60 countries.

In Cuba it produces 98 percent of the veterinary medicine used on the island and also makes nutritional supplements, homeopathic medicine, pesticides, cleaning products and plastic containers.

Reporting by Nelson Acosta; Additional reporting by Daniel Ramos in La Paz; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.