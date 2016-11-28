A man walks near a garaffiti of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro in Artemisa province, Cuba November 27, 2016. The words on the wall read, 'Ever onward, to victory'. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

An employee of a state-owned candy store looks outside, near a painting depicting Cuba's former President Fidel Castro, following the announcement of Castro's death, in Havana, Cuba, November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman walks past a photograph of former President Fidel Castro after the announcement of his death, in Havana, Cuba, November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman works under a picture of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro (L) and his brother and Cuba's president Raul Castro in Artemisa province, Cuba November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

A picture of Cuban former president Fidel Castro hangs in front of the Cuban National Library at Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

A teenager looks at his mobile phone as he connects to the internet in downtown Havana, following the announcement of the death of the Cuban revolutionary leader Castro, in Havana, Cuba November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Marlon Mendez (10), who says he is an admirer of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, poses inside his bedroom that is adorned with pictures of Castro, in Artemisa province, Cuba November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

A picture of Fidel Castro is seen on the window of a local shop, following the announcement of the death of the Cuban revolutionary leader, in Havana, Cuba November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A local artist paints a portrait of Fidel Castro in front of a shop in downtown Havana, following the announcement of the death of the Cuban revolutionary leader, in Cuba November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A local artist paints a portrait of Fidel Castro in front of a shop in downtown Havana, following the announcement of the death of the Cuban revolutionary leader, in Cuba November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

HAVANA Cubans will begin massing on Havana's Revolution Square from Monday for a week-long commemoration of Fidel Castro, the communist guerrilla leader who led a revolution in 1959 and ruled the Caribbean island for half a century.

Castro died on Friday at the age of 90, a decade after stepping down due to poor health and ceding power to his brother Raul Castro.

Castro was cremated on Saturday and his ashes will be carried in a cortege to a final resting place in Santiago de Cuba, the city in eastern Cuba where he launched the revolution.

The government has invited people to Revolution Square for a two-day ceremony starting at 9 a.m. EST (1400 GMT). The urn holding the late leader's ashes could be displayed.

Workers rushed to install speakers and light standards in the plaza, where a giant photograph of Castro was draped over the national library, occupying the same space where an enormous poster of Jesus Christ was hung for last year's visit by Pope Francis.

"Who is not going to be affected by a man who did everything for us?" said Jose Luis Herrera, part of the 12-person crew to hang the giant image. "He is the one who guided me and my children. He is my god."

If previous public memorials are any guide, Raul Castro and other government, Communist Party and military leaders will lay flowers near the monument to Cuban national hero Jose Marti, followed by a long line of ordinary Cubans.

The ceremony in the capital will end on Tuesday night when foreign leaders are expected to pay their respects to a man who dedicated his life to fighting capitalist and colonial oppression, aligned his country with the Soviet Union and outlasted nine U.S. presidents who had sought to oust or undermine him.

BIRTHPLACE OF THE REVOLUTION

A cortege will then carry Castro's remains east across the 750-mile-long (1,200-km long), eyebrow-shaped island to Santiago de Cuba. Nine days of national mourning will come to an end when his cremated ashes are laid to rest in the birthplace of the revolution on Dec. 4.

Along the way, admirers will mourn a man that many here saw as a visionary who stood up to U.S. domination of Latin America, brought healthcare and education to the poor, and inspired socialist movements across the world.

But critics, including exiles concentrated largely in Miami, have celebrated Castro's death, saying he was a tyrant who jailed his opponents, banned opposition parties and wrecked Cuba's economy with a failed socialist experiment.

Reacting to his death, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump called Castro "a brutal dictator who oppressed his own people for nearly six decades".

Trump has also has threatened to reverse outgoing President Barack Obama's rapprochement with Cuba, which included restoring diplomatic relations and easing a half-century economic embargo.

Tourists passed through Revolution Square on Sunday, snapping photos and taking joy rides in classic U.S. cars from the 1950s that are still widely used.

"What I have been impressed with is the love that the Cuban people had for him," said Martha Pons, a Mexican tourist who came to Cuba to attend a Placido Domingo concert on Saturday that was postponed after Castro's death.

Cuba's rich variety of music, a soundtrack on the streets of Havana, has been muted since Friday night and the government has also temporarily banned alcohol sales and suspended the professional baseball season.

(Additional reporting by Sarah Marsh; Writing by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Simon Gardner and Simon Cameron-Moore)