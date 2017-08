SANTIAGO, Cub (Reuters) - Fidel Castro's ashes were interred on Sunday in a private ceremony at the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery in the eastern city of Santiago, the website of Cuba's state-run Radio Reloj reported.

The ceremony was to be televised but Cuban officials announced it would be private just a few hours before it was set to begin at 7 a.m. EST (1200 GMT), cutting off live television coverage of the event.