9 months ago
Pope Francis grieves, prays for atheist revolutionary Castro
#World News
November 26, 2016 / 1:26 PM / 9 months ago

Pope Francis grieves, prays for atheist revolutionary Castro

Pope Francis (L) talks with former Cuban President Fidel Castro (R) as Castro's wife Dalia Soto del Valle looks on in Havana, Cuba, September 20, 2015.Alex Castro/AIN/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis said the death of Cuba's revolutionary leader Fidel Castro was "sad news" and that he was grieving and praying for his repose.

Francis expressed his condolences in a Spanish-language message to Fidel's brother, President Raul Castro on Saturday.

The pope, who met Fidel Castro when he visited Cuba last year, said he had received the "sad news" and added: "I express to you my sentiments of grief."

Fidel Castro, who was a professed atheist, was baptized as a Catholic and educated in schools run by the Jesuits, the religious order of which the pope is a member.

