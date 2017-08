U.S. Vice President Elect Mike Pence speaks to members of the news media upon his arrival at Trump Tower to meet with U.S. President Elect Donald Trump in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 18, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President-elect Mike Pence said on Saturday that "new hope dawns" for Cuba after the death of Fidel Castro.

"The tyrant Castro is dead. New hope dawns. We will stand with the oppressed Cuban people for a free and democratic Cuba. Viva Cuba Libre!" Pence said on Twitter.