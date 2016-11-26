FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Trump says he will do all he can to help Cuban people
#Politics
November 26, 2016 / 4:07 PM / 9 months ago

Trump says he will do all he can to help Cuban people

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gestures from the front door at the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., November 20, 2016.Mike Segar

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday that his administration, which takes office Jan. 20, would "do all it can" to help boost freedom and prosperity for Cuban people after the death of Fidel Castro.

"Though the tragedies, deaths and pain caused by Fidel Castro cannot be erased, our administration will do all it can to ensure the Cuban people can finally begin their journey toward prosperity and liberty," Trump said in a statement.

"While Cuba remains a totalitarian island, it is my hope that today marks a move away from the horrors endured for too long, and toward a future in which the wonderful Cuban people finally live in the freedom they so richly deserve," he said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton Editing by W Simon

