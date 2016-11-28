FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: Castro's death will not likely slow U.S. efforts toward Cuba
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
November 28, 2016 / 6:52 PM / 9 months ago

White House: Castro's death will not likely slow U.S. efforts toward Cuba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The death of Cuba's Fidel Castro is unlikely to slow down U.S. efforts to normalize relations with its Cold War enemy, the White House said on Monday, pointing to the economic impact of the diplomatic thaw already underway such as commercial flights and other growing ties.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing on Monday than any move to unwind the normalizing relations between the United States and Cuba over the past two years "would deal a significant economic blow" to Cuban citizens.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese

