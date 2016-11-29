An image of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro is displayed in the Regla neighborhood of Havana, Cuba, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama will not send a delegation to Cuba for the memorial service of Fidel Castro, the longtime communist leader who died last week, the White House said on Tuesday.

Ben Rhodes, the deputy national security adviser, and Jeffrey DeLaurentis, Obama's nominee to be ambassador to Havana, will represent the United States in paying respects at the late leader's funeral, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh and Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)