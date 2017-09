HAVANA (Reuters) - A Cuban court has sentenced Canadian executive Cy Tokmakjian to 15 years in prison for bribery and other economic charges in a chilling development for potential foreign investors, his company, the Tokmakjian Group, said on Saturday.

Two aides received sentences of 12 and 8 years and Cuba seized about $100 million worth of the company’s assets, the Ontario-based transportation firm said in a statement.