Two Cubans lose bids to become first opponents elected to office

HAVANA (Reuters) - Two Cuban dissidents on Sunday lost in their attempts to become the first openly declared political opponents to win election in Cuba since the 1959 revolution, each failing in races for the municipal assembly.

Hildebrando Chaviano, 65, and Yuniel Lopez, 26, both said they had fallen behind by insurmountable margins and had no hopes of winning.

The two were among of 27,379 candidates competing in midterm elections for 12,589 municipal assembly posts, the first rung on Cuba’s political ladder.