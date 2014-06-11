Four Cubans found slain in apparent bid to flee country

HAVANA (Reuters) - Four people were found murdered on a farm just outside Havana after an apparent attempt to flee the country illegally turned deadly, Cuban authorities said on Wednesday.

Police have arrested six suspects, the Interior Ministry said in a news release read over state radio and television.

The four bodies were found on Tuesday afternoon in Playa Baracoa, a beach town a few miles west of Havana in Artemisa province, the news release said.

“According to the preliminary investigative results ... the crime is linked to a presumed plan to leave the country illegally with help from abroad,” the statement said.

It did not specify how the victims were killed but said more details would be forthcoming.

Cubans routinely seek to flee their communist-ruled country illegally, often resorting to organized smuggling rings. Most head for the United States and the large Cuban exile community in south Florida, though often they travel through Mexico.