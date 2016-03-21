Cuban cover band teases Rolling Stones fans before concert

HAVANA - Cuban cover band Los Kent teased Havana tourists and residents with a tribute to the Rolling Stones at the weekend ahead of the rock group’s historic concert.

Performing “Satisfaction”, music fans gathered around the band, which usually plays in clubs, at Havana’s Central Park.

“It’s the first time ... a rock and roll band plays in this park, an emblematic park for us that means so much,” singer Isan told the crowd. “So thank you very much for being here and we will continue.”

The Rolling Stones, who have been performing across Latin America, will take to the stage in Havana on March 25.