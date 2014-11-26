Spain urges Cuba to grant free travel to dissidents

HAVANA (Reuters) - Spain’s foreign minister called on Cuba on Tuesday to grant free travel rights to dissidents arrested in the “black spring” of 2003 and released years later under strict conditions.

Spain mediated historic talks between Cuba’s communist government and the Roman Catholic Church that freed 75 political opponents in 2010 and 2011. They had been sentenced to terms ranging from 6 to 28 years.

Cuba granted exile to 63 on the condition they be barred from returning, and most went to Spain. Twelve others who refused to leave jail under those conditions were released on parole and prohibited from leaving Cuba.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo told reporters at the end of a two-day visit to Cuba that he had requested that the 12 be allowed to leave the Caribbean island.

“At the same time, I have requested that those released from jail in 2011 on parole who are currently in Spain be authorized to travel to Cuba,” Garcia-Margallo said, without taking questions from reporters.

Jose Daniel Ferrer, one of the 12 dissidents barred from leaving Cuba, welcomed Spain’s efforts and said he expects the European Union to also press the issue when the 28-nation bloc resumes political talks with Cuba’s government in January. “It’s much more positive that he has expressed it publicly, because we know that governments friendly to us often make this request government-to-government, without it getting out to the media,” he said.

Former President Fidel Castro’s crackdown on dissidents in 2003 became known as the “black spring” and strained Cuban relations with Western powers. The dissidents were released after Castro stepped down due to poor health and handed power to his brother Raul Castro in 2008.

Cuba rarely signals its intentions in advance and gave no indication on Tuesday of whether it would act on Spain’s request.

Spain is Cuba’s third largest trading partner and the largest European investor in the country, its former colony.

Spain upset Cuba in 1996 by orchestrating the EU’s “common position” making human rights and democracy conditions for improved economic relations.

Ties have improved over the last decade and Spain agreed this year to the EU reopening talks with Cuba to replace the “common position” with a new political accord.

Garcia-Margallo did not meet any dissidents during his visit to Cuba this week.