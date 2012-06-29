Marathon swimmer starts long Cuba-U.S. journey

HAVANA (Reuters) - Marathon swimmer Penny Palfrey, a 49-year-old grandmother, dove into the clear waters of the Florida Straits on Friday to try to break her own world record by swimming 103 miles from Cuba to the United States without a shark cage.

With the just-risen sun casting an orange glow in the eastern sky, Palfrey dove into the calm sea from a rocky point at Havana’s Hemingway Marina, then stroked methodically away as a handful of spectators looked on.

“Beautiful sea, beautiful sunrise, it’s a lovely morning in Cuba,” the compact, muscular Palfrey told reporters just before entering the water.

She described herself as “a little excited, a little nervous.”

She wore a blue bathing suit and gray bathing cap. Her body was coated with sun block lotion and grease, the latter to protect against chafing on the long journey.

Palfrey, who was born in Britain but lives in Australia, hopes to arrive somewhere in southern Florida within 40 to 50 hours.

Because of variances in the size and speed of the Gulf Stream, which flows through the straits toward the east, it was hard to know exactly where she would come ashore.

Her swim follows two unsuccessful attempts last year by American swimmer Diana Nyad, now 62, to cross the dangerous body of water that separates communist Cuba from the United States, its longtime ideological foe.

The treacherous straits, known for tricky currents and unpredictable weather, have they been watery graveyard for many Cubans trying to flee their homeland for the United States the past half century.

The swim was completed successfully in May 1997 by Australian Susan Maroney, who unlike Nyad and now Palfrey, used a shark cage.

AGE NO BARRIER

Maroney was just 22, but Palfrey, who has three grown children and two grandchildren, dismissed the notion that she was too old to make the swim.

Penny Palfrey, an Australian-British swimmer, talks during a news conference in Havana June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

In June 2011, Palfrey set the world record for what are referred to as “unassisted open ocean swims” by swimming 67.25 miles without a shark cage in the Cayman Islands, Cuba’s neighbor in the Caribbean Sea.

She has completed many other marathon swims, including two across the English Channel, a round trip in the Strait of Gibraltar and three swims around Manhattan Island.

She decided to take on the Florida Straits after flying over on her way back from the record-breaking Cayman swim.

“I saw this beautiful stretch of water,” she said at a Thursday press conference.

Penny Palfrey, an Australian-British swimmer, smiles during a news conference in Havana June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

The 44-foot boat Sunluver and a crew of 16 are accompanying Palfrey, who will be given liquids and food at regular intervals without touching the boat.

Instead of a shark cage, equipment that emits an electric current will be used to repel sharks, who can be frequent companions of swimmers in the Gulf Stream.

Nyad had to quit her second attempt last year after suffering severe strings from jellyfish and Portuguese man o’ war.

Palfrey plans to don a Lycra suit at night, when they are most likely to be out, for protection.

There were reports that her crew killed several sharks who came close during the Cayman Island swim, but Palfrey said that was not true and would not happen on this swim.

“We don’t kill sharks. We love the ocean, we like to preserve the ocean,” she said.

Palfrey had to delay the swim a few days to wait for Tropical Storm Debby to stop churning in the Gulf of Mexico off northwestern Florida, which caused rough seas in the straits.

She said weather forecasts for the next three days looked “fantastic.”