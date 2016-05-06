FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Kardashian' stars hit Cuba
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
May 6, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

'Kardashian' stars hit Cuba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kim Kardashian waves from the backseat of a vintage car at the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her musician husband Kanye West were spotted leaving a restaurant in Havana on Thursday (May 5). They are on the island, together with other members of the reality show clan to shoot scenes for the reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” They are accompanied by Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and her friend Malika Haqq, who stars in the spinoff series “Dash Dolls.” Kim and Kanye’s daughter, North, has been pictured riding with her mother in a pink convertible. Former Cold War foes the United States and Cuba formally agreed to restore diplomatic relations last July.

Reporting by Saskia O’Donoghue.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.