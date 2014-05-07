FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cuba arrests four Miami-based exiles suspected of attack plot
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 7, 2014 / 12:38 PM / 3 years ago

Cuba arrests four Miami-based exiles suspected of attack plot

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba has arrested four Miami-based Cuban exiles suspected of planning attacks on military installations with the goal of promoting anti-government violence on the communist-run island, the interior ministry said.

Labeling the suspects terrorists, it said in a statement late on Tuesday that they were linked to Luis Posada Carriles, a Cuban exile and former CIA operative living in Miami.

Cuba said it would contact U.S. officials about the investigation, and that the four admitted to planning the attacks. Three of them had been traveling about the island since the middle of 2013 to plan its execution, according to the interior ministry statement published in official media.

“The pertinent gestures with the appropriate U.S. authorities will be made to investigate these facts and avoid acts by terrorist organizations or elements located in that country that would put in danger the people and safety of both countries,” the statement said.

The four suspects were identified as Jose Ortega Amador, Obdulio Rodriguez Gonzalez, Raibel Pacheco Santos and Felix Monzon Alvarez.

Cuba said they were working for three others in Miami who all had close ties to Posada Carriles.

Posada Carriles is wanted in Cuba and Venezuela over the bombing of a Cubana Airlines jet in 1976 that killed 73 people. He is also suspected of involvement in hotel bombings aimed at destabilizing Cuba and scaring away tourists.

He was convicted of the plane bombing in Venezuela but escaped from prison in 1985.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Ediitng by Kieran Murray

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.