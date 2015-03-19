Major League Baseball may play exhibition game in Cuba in 2016: WSJ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Major League Baseball is likely to play an exhibition game in Cuba in 2016, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, quoting the league’s commissioner.

“To the extent that we can play a role in helping the United States government effectuate a change in policy, that we’re following their lead and we’re acting in a way that’s consistent with what they want us to do, that’s an honor for us,” the paper quoted Commissioner Rob Manfred as saying.

It would be the first such game since 1999 and comes as Havana and Washington are holding talks on restoring diplomatic relations.