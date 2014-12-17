Canada PM: hosting U.S.-Cuba talks provided necessary discretion

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada’s decision to host secret talks between the United States and Cuba on normalizing relations allowed the two nations the discretion they needed, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Wednesday.
In a brief statement, Harper congratulated the two on their successful dialogue and said Canada - which has full diplomatic relations with Havana - supported a future for Cuba that fully embraced “the values of freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law.”
