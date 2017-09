Cuba's President Raul Castro attends the opening session of the 10th ALBA alliance summit in Havana December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuban President Raul Castro will speak to his nation at noon on Wednesday about relations with the United States, Cuban state television reported.

The advisory came as a U.S. official in Washington said Cuba had released American aid worker Alan Gross after five years in prison.