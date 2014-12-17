FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Republican Senator Flake: most U.S. lawmakers back Cuba policy change
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 17, 2014 / 7:27 PM / 3 years ago

Republican Senator Flake: most U.S. lawmakers back Cuba policy change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Jeff Flake, who flew back from Cuba with released American aid worker Alan Gross, said on Wednesday he believed most of his fellow lawmakers favored a change in U.S. Cuba policy.

“My sense is that most of my colleagues feel we are long past due, and so I think the politics are good,” Flake, an Arizona Republican, told a news conference.

He said it would be a mistake to not open a U.S. embassy in Cuba or approve an ambassador to the island nation.

Flake was at odds with his Senate Republican colleague Marco Rubio, who lambasted U.S. President Barack Obama’s plan to normalize relations with Havana and vowed to oppose any move to lift the decades-old U.S. embargo on Cuba.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.