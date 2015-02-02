FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. lawmakers preparing Cuba telecomms, agriculture bills: aides
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
February 2, 2015 / 9:33 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. lawmakers preparing Cuba telecomms, agriculture bills: aides

Patricia Zengerle

3 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers are preparing a series of bills to ease U.S. restrictions on trade with Cuba, with plans to introduce them in the Senate in the next two months, senior congressional aides said on Monday.

These would be the first practical steps toward lifting the U.S. trade embargo on the communist island following an announcement by the two countries in December that they would improve relations after five decades of hostility.

One piece of legislation being drafted would allow U.S. telecommunications companies to do business in Cuba and another would specifically target the market for agricultural products. A third bill would be a broader effort to lift the embargo.

One Democratic aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the plan was to generate debate on Cuba policy, despite pockets of opposition in Congress. Public opinion polls show most Americans favor more normal relations.

“This is a long-term strategy,” the aide said.

Republican and Democratic senators introduced a measure last week aimed at ending legal restrictions on travel between America and Cuba. A companion bill, also with bipartisan support, is being introduced in the House of Representatives.

U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro announced on Dec. 17 they would work toward normalizing relations between their countries.

The shift has largely bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress but faces stiff resistance from a number of mostly Republican Cuban-American lawmakers, including Senator Marco Rubio and Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, both of Florida.

Rubio, chairman of the Senate’s Western Hemisphere subcommittee, will hold a hearing on U.S.-Cuba policy on Tuesday with testimony from senior Obama administration officials and Cuban activists.

Senator Mitch McConnell, the Senate’s Republican majority leader, has no plans now to let the travel bill come up for a vote in the chamber, a spokesman said.

But the bill’s supporters, including Arizona Republican Senator Jeff Flake, said they would consider introducing it as an amendment to a spending bill later this year.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by David Storey and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.