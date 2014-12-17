FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McCain, Graham denounce Obama's shift in U.S. Cuba
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 17, 2014 / 8:07 PM / 3 years ago

McCain, Graham denounce Obama's shift in U.S. Cuba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham, two of the leading Republican voices on U.S. foreign policy, on Wednesday denounced President Barack Obama’s plans to ease U.S. restrictions on Cuba.

The policy shift reflected “America and the values it stands for in retreat and decline,” they said in a statement, one of several issued by Republicans seeking to line up against the change in policy.

“It is about the appeasement of autocratic dictators, thugs, and adversaries, diminishing America’s influence in the world,” said McCain and Graham.

The two lawmakers will hold important foreign policy positions in the Republican-majority Senate that will be seated in January. McCain will be chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and Graham will lead an appropriations subcommittee that oversees State Department spending, including on a potential embassy in Havana.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.