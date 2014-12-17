FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Democratic senator: U.S. shifts on Cuba 'clearly intended' to bypass law
December 17, 2014 / 8:30 PM / 3 years ago

Democratic senator: U.S. shifts on Cuba 'clearly intended' to bypass law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Robert Menendez said on Wednesday that President Barack Obama’s shifts on Cuba policy were intended to circumvent U.S. law.

“Today’s regulatory changes ... are clearly intended to circumvent the intent and spirit of U.S. law and the U.S. Congress,” Menendez said in a statement issued after Obama announced that the United States will restore diplomatic relations with Cuba.

Menendez, who is Cuban-American and represents New Jersey, will be the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in the new Congress that will be seated in January. His hard line on Cuba is unusual among members of Obama’s party.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Walsh

