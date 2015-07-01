U.S., Cuba agree on staffing, diplomatic travel, access to embassy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior State Department official said on Wednesday agreement had been reached with Cuba on embassy staffing levels and travel of U.S. diplomats outside Havana.

The official, speaking after U.S. President Barack Obama announced that the United States and Cuba would open embassies in each other’s countries, said the American embassy would operate like others in restrictive environments.

“We are satisfied with the conditions agreed to, including access to diplomatic facilities, travel of diplomats and the level of staffing,” the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“These conditions are acceptable for carrying out the core diplomatic functions necessary for implementing the president’s new policy direction on Cuba,” the official said without elaborating.